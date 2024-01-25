SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Short Interest Up 13,770.0% in January

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a growth of 13,770.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.29.
Shares of SIVPQ remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
