SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Short Interest Up 13,770.0% in January

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a growth of 13,770.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVPQ remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

