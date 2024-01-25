Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 3.8%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 827,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,471,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,604,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,604,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,336 shares of company stock worth $464,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.