Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Up 868.4% in January

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, an increase of 868.4% from the December 31st total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Swvl Price Performance

NASDAQ SWVL traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 83,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,390. Swvl has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

