Synchrony Financial Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 448,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

