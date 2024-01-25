Syon Capital LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $103.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

