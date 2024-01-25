Syon Capital LLC Invests $436,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

NKE stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

