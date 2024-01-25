Syon Capital LLC Invests $531,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $57.01 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

