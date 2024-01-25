Syon Capital LLC Invests $551,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.80.

Humana Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HUM opened at $402.40 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.24). Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

