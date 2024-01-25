Syon Capital LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,029 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $174.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $176.39.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
