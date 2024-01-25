Syon Capital LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,029 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $174.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $176.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.