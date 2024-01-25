Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,547,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
