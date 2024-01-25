Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,578 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.