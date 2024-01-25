Syon Capital LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $389.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

