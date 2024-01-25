Syon Capital LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lennar by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

