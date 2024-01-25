T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.52% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $355,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.61. 416,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.