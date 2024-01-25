Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 143,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 529,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Takung Art Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takung Art

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Takung Art during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.