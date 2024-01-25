TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 11.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.62. 6,268,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,212,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.