TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 3.7 %

TAL opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 0.16.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

