Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 427.6% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taoping Stock Performance

Shares of Taoping stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 193,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

