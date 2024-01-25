Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $51.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.