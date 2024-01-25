TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Down 3.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,852.60 ($36.25) and last traded at GBX 2,860 ($36.34). 43,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 31,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,965 ($37.67).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 500.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,799 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,753.67.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TBC Bank Group

In other TBC Bank Group news, insider Thymios Kiriakopoulos bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,729 ($34.68) per share, with a total value of £81,870 ($104,027.95). Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

Recommended Stories

