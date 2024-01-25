T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

T&D Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830. T&D has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

