TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $148.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

TEL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.75. 607,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,352. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

