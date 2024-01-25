TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

TEL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.39. 383,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

