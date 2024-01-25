Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.26) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of TM17 traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 227.50 ($2.89). 2,543,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,121. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,625.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.80.

In other news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd bought 53,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.25 ($127,062.58). In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford bought 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,412.94). Also, insider Penelope Ruth Judd bought 53,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.25 ($127,062.58). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,132 shares of company stock worth $12,014,673. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

