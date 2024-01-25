Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Team17 Group Stock Performance
TSVNF stock remained flat at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.
Team17 Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Team17 Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What are fintech companies?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.