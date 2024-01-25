Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

TSVNF stock remained flat at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

