Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The company had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,538 shares of company stock worth $1,092,031. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

