Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.58.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $25.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.63. The company had a trading volume of 196,130,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,570,953. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $580.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

