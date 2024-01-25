Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $207.83, but opened at $189.70. Tesla shares last traded at $189.04, with a volume of 44,052,157 shares traded.

The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $593.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.67.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

