Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 220,891 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.45% of Textron worth $527,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.69. 692,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

