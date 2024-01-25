The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,734,000 after buying an additional 1,706,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 828,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

