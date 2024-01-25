The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Down to $304.50

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $304.50, but opened at $297.00. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $296.20, with a volume of 477,345 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average of $291.25. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.