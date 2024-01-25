The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,367,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,897,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
