The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after buying an additional 2,221,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 297,139 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

