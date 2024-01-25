The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $2.50

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $286.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 1,689.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

About Innoviz Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,962 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,834 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.



