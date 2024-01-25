The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $52.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,757,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

