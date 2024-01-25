The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $119.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

APH opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $103.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

