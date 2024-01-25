The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Target Price to $0.85

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.95 to $0.85 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

OMIC opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 3,571.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Singular Genomics Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, insider Eli N. Glezer bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.