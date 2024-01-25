The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Home Depot stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.17. The company had a trading volume of 901,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96. The stock has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

