The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

