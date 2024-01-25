The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.53.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $167.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

