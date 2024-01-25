The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.47.

Shares of PG opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

