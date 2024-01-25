The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.26.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.47.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

