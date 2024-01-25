The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

