The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $429,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock worth $9,397,734. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $210.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

