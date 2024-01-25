Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0264

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $264.21 million and approximately $32.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017742 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.54 or 0.99963743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00196116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003677 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02626226 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $38,175,563.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

