Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Head to Head Review

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Toro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $645.65 million 1.20 $292.92 million $8.50 2.54 Toro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Toro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 47.28% 30.42% 14.85% Toro N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.5% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Ship Lease and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Toro.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Toro on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.