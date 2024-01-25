TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,979,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.06 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

