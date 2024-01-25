Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Sherra Aspin Acquires 400 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sherra Aspin acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.27 per share, with a total value of C$23,708.00.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.98. The company had a trading volume of 400,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,442. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7902844 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on TOU. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

