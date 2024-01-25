TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 13,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $104,111.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 55,288 shares of company stock worth $418,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 20,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,344. The company has a market cap of $78.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.95. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

