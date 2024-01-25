Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $210.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,734. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

